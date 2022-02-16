StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.18. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

