StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CJJD stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as a online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

