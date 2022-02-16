StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.