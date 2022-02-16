StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABEO has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

