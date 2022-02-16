StockNews.com Downgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

CTMX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.53. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

