StockNews.com Downgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
CTMX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.
Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.53. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
