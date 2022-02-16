StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Eltek alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $22.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of -2.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.