StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $22.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of -2.34.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
