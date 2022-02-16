StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $325.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.41. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $305,250. Company insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

