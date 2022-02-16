Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 21,879 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,086% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,845 put options.

FLEX opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Flex has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.