Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 21,879 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,086% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,845 put options.
FLEX opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Flex has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.
