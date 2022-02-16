Stifel Nicolaus Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $1,000.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,467.84.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock traded down $155.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $734.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a one year low of $780.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,139.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,366.94.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.