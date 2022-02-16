Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.58 Million

Analysts expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to post sales of $152.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.60 million and the highest is $154.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year sales of $619.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $622.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $674.85 million, with estimates ranging from $652.97 million to $689.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sterling Check.
STER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.
NASDAQ STER opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $28.99.
About Sterling Check
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
