Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Update

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the January 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Stepan by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SCL opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stepan has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.89.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

