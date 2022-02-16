Stellar (XLM) Trading 11.6% Lower This Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. Stellar has a market cap of $5.35 billion and $282.01 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00212940 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00128218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.05 or 0.07013819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,191 coins and its circulating supply is 24,914,480,959 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

