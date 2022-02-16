Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $80.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,495,000 after purchasing an additional 83,186 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 481,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.