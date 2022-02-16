Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $80.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.
Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $74.37.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,495,000 after purchasing an additional 83,186 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 481,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
