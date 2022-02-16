Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $463.89

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.89 ($6.28) and traded as high as GBX 554.60 ($7.50). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 552 ($7.47), with a volume of 5,004,822 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.12) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 588.43 ($7.96).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 490.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.89. The stock has a market cap of £17.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.56.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

