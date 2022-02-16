Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $463.89

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.89 ($6.28) and traded as high as GBX 554.60 ($7.50). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 552 ($7.47), with a volume of 5,004,822 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.12) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 588.43 ($7.96).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 490.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.89. The stock has a market cap of £17.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.56.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

