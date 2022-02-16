SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Down 7.9%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 18,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 86,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$63.78 million and a P/E ratio of -23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.
SRG Mining Company Profile (CVE:SRG)
