Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of SPRB opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.55. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 153,042 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.