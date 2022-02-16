Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.34

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and traded as high as $17.19. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 39,876 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRLP. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $447.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4338 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

