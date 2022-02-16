Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 27.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.46.

Shares of SPOT opened at $168.06 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $155.57 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.