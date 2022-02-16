Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.520-$3.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.52-3.58 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,662. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
