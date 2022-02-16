Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.10.

NYSE SRC opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,485,000 after buying an additional 146,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,676,000 after buying an additional 599,484 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after buying an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,052,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,115,000 after buying an additional 85,122 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,634,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,277,000 after buying an additional 107,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

