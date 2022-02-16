Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.52-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.580 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. 16,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

