Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.37). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. 2,021,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,276. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after buying an additional 815,074 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,868,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.