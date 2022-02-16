Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.25. Spire shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 1,054,791 shares traded.

SPIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Spire alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,599,000. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,930,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $6,176,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth $19,722,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at $12,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.