Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS SPMTF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Spearmint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
