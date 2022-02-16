Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SPMTF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Spearmint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Get Spearmint Resources alerts:

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources, Inc acquires, explores and develops mineral properties. Its projects include Chibougamau Vanadium, Gold Mountain, Prickle , Carscallen, Safari Copper, Hammernose Gold, Goose Gold, Carscallen West Gold, Case Lake South Cesium, Escape Lake North PGM, River Valley East Platinum-Palladium, Perron-East Gold, El North Nickel, Golden Triangle gold, Neba Gold-Copper and Clayton Valley.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.