Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.16. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 31,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sparta Commercial Services had a negative net margin of 1,903.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores.

