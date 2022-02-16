Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading 14.3% Higher

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY)’s share price traded up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 219,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 279,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$8.46 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

