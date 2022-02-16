SparkPoint Fuel Market Capitalization Hits $380,770.92 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $380,770.92 and approximately $10,841.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00044965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.42 or 0.07115397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.83 or 1.00151835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00052827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

