South32 (LON:S32) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $215.27

Shares of South32 Limited (LON:S32) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.27 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 238 ($3.22). South32 shares last traded at GBX 236 ($3.19), with a volume of 1,599,105 shares changing hands.

S32 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.37) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.98) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.82. The company has a market cap of £10.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.67.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

