South32 (LON:S32) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $215.27

Shares of South32 Limited (LON:S32) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.27 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 238 ($3.22). South32 shares last traded at GBX 236 ($3.19), with a volume of 1,599,105 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on S32 shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.98) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 215.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.82.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

