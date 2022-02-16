SolarWinds (SWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.