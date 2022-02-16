SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $266.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $345.00 to $266.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.46.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $262.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

