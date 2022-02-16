Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce sales of $18.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.62 million to $24.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of -$10.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 281.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $29.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

SLGL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

SLGL opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.22. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

