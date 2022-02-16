Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $169.78

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $169.78 and last traded at $169.78, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.01.

SLOIF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Soitec from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.84.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

