Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) PT Lowered to $7.50

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 317.83% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $11.60.
About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II
Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
