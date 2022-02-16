SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Plans — Dividend of $0.02

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

WKLY stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42.

