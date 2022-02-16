Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Stake Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $150,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $115,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 361.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 200.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $253,000. 40.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IPOD opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

