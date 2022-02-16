SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

OTCMKTS SMECF traded up $14.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $577.51. 1,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629. SMC has a one year low of $530.22 and a one year high of $744.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.99.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

