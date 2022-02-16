SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.
OTCMKTS SMECF traded up $14.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $577.51. 1,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629. SMC has a one year low of $530.22 and a one year high of $744.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.99.
About SMC
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMC (SMECF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.