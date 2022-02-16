Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 160 ($2.17) target price on the stock.

Separately, decreased their price target on shares of Smartspace Software from GBX 220 ($2.98) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

SMRT stock opened at GBX 74.90 ($1.01) on Tuesday. Smartspace Software has a 1 year low of GBX 64 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.57). The firm has a market cap of £21.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.11.

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, and workplace analytics.

