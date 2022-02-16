Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SND. TheStreet cut Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

SND opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $93.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.85. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

