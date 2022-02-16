Sleep Number (SNBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.70. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $68.18 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.