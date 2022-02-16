Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.89

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.89 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 1688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.08.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush raised shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.
About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
