Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$33.52 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.29 and a 1-year high of C$41.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$383,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,843,173.33. Also, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total value of C$62,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at C$204,129.20. Insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $583,746 in the last 90 days.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

