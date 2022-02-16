SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,155,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.86% of SITE Centers worth $125,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.65.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

Separately, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

