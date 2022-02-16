SHPING (SHPING) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. SHPING has a total market cap of $50.81 million and $5.06 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00106391 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,735,966,941 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

