Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Drops By 25.2%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen stock opened at 21.35 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of 18.10 and a 1 year high of 29.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is 21.72.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

