Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Drops By 25.2%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Volkswagen stock opened at 21.35 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of 18.10 and a 1 year high of 29.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is 21.72.
Volkswagen Company Profile
