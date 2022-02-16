Short Interest in Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Declines By 26.0%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,800 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 463,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.

TWMIF stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.85.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

