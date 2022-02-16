Short Interest in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Rises By 45.3%

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the January 15th total of 763,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Kuni Nakamura purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 203.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 54,983 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,494. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

