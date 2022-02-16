Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Declines By 31.4%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.40) to €0.27 ($0.31) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telecom Italia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.39.

Shares of TIIAY stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

