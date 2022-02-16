Short Interest in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Increases By 100.0%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:TYOYY opened at $176.50 on Wednesday. Taiyo Yuden has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $283.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.62.
