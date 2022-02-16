Short Interest in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Increases By 100.0%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TYOYY opened at $176.50 on Wednesday. Taiyo Yuden has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $283.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.62.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

