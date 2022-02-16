Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Grows By 111.8%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:SLN opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $35.00.
Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
