Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Grows By 111.8%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:SLN opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 105,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,973,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

